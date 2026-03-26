Federal grant helps Attapulgus upgrade aging water system

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Aging water pipes in Attapulgus are being replaced using federal funding, a crucial project for a city where every decision about the water system matters.

In the past, routine water system checks detected trace amounts of arsenic, prompting filters to be installed to keep the water safe.

Officials at City Hall said the pipes running through streets and past homes will be updated through the grant.

For neighbors, funding is limited, and every project counts. Quinton Finuff, who was born and raised in Attapulgus, said he has seen the impact of a lack of funding in his hometown.

"As small as we are, we're limited, to me, with the resources because we don't have the funding to provide those for anybody. So this small town suffers," Finuff said.

There is no exact timeline for when the city will officially receive the funding.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.