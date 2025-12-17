Midday Update: TMH-FSU final MOU released, South Georgia farmers receive federal aid, & more

Wednesday, December 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FSU and City of Tallahassee reach agreement to transform hospital into academic research facility. The agreement would transform the hospital into an academic health center that combines research, clinical care, and teaching to bring healthcare innovation and medical advances to patients across North Florida. A vote on the final MOU is scheduled for next month, January 14th.

2) Lowndes and Echols Co. recognize farmers, receive federal aid for recovery. Federal and state disaster programs are rolling out billions to help farmers recover from Hurricane Helene. Lowndes County honored local farmers Tuesday, highlighting agriculture’s role in food security and the economy.

3) Florida State announces 2026 ACC football opponents. The press release states that the Seminoles will host Clemson, NC State, SMU, and Virginia at home while traveling to Boston College, Louisville, Miami, and Pittsburgh for away games.

4) Kevin Steele pitches business approach, questions tort reform in CFO bid. Florida’s affordability debate is now spilling into the Republican primary for chief financial officer. State Rep. Kevin Steele is mounting a challenge against Gov. Ron DeSantis–backed incumbent CFO Blaise Ingoglia.

5) Wednesday Forecast: While some sun may poke through the day, it will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Rain is on the way. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

