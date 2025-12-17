First To Know Weather - Rain Returns Tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Clouds and fog return this morning as moisture builds ahead of our next rain event. While some sun may poke through the clouds, it will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. Temperatures are above freezing, but it is still chilly, so grab those coats and jackets as you head out the door. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

This afternoon will be much warmer, returning to near-average highs in the upper 60s. This trend is likely to continue through the weekend. The rest of the month has a high chance of remaining above average, at least for high temperatures. Skies will eventually clear, but not until after the next front passes.

Rain could start as early as noon tomorrow, with the heaviest rain arriving around 5 P.M. during the evening commute. Thunder is possible, but it will not be very frequent. Rainfall totals are expected to be around half an inch across south Georgia and along the Florida border. The heaviest rainfall will occur along the coastline, where totals could reach an inch or more on average. We will continue to monitor this system and provide updates as they become available—stick with us.

