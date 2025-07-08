Midday Update: Texas flooding death toll tops 100, Florida’s political future, New Youth Center opens, & more

Tuesday, July 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Texas flooding death toll tops 100; 11 remain missing from Camp Mystic. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said late Monday the bodies of 84 people, including those of 28 children, have been recovered in the county. Combined with information from nearby counties, it indicates a total of more than 100 people died in the flooding.

Texas flooding death toll tops 100; 11 remain missing from Camp Mystic

*Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy. Just text FLOODING to 50155.

2) DeSantis’ next moves could shape Florida’s political future. Florida is on the verge of filling two top-tier vacancies in state government as Gov. Ron DeSantis signals he's days away from announcing his choices for lieutenant governor and chief financial officer.

DeSantis’ next moves could shape Florida’s political future

3) New youth support center to open in Northwest Tallahassee, in honor of Lori Paige. The facility will provide residential and counseling services for young girls seeking support. It's a project being carried out by Sisters Mentoring Sisters, a group that currently meets after school at the community center on Dade Street.

New youth support center to open in Northwest Tallahassee, in honor of Lori Paige

4) $1.5 million in arts & culture funding denied in state budget, causing groups to consider cost cutting. $1.1 million was approved in the state budget for arts and culture grants in Leon, Gadsden, and Jefferson Counties, but that's less than half of what was requested, causing many organizations to consider cutting employees and programming.

$1.5 million in arts & culture funding denied in state budget, causing groups to consider cost cutting

5) Tuesday Forecast: Scattered storms will once again roll through during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the low 90s. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Chances of rain increase throughout week

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.