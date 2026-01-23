Midday Update: Tallahassee man charged in deaths of two women, Fl House advances property tax changes, & more

Friday, January 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee man charged with first-degree murder in deaths of two women per arrest, probable cause affidavit. Flay J. Rollins Jr. was arrested on Saturday, January 17th, and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Leon County Jail. He also faces murder charges in Valdosta.

2) Motion moves forward to potentially amend Leon County's charter regarding response to inequities and poverty. The motion passed at the committee meeting on Thursday, but County staff did raise concerns about the amendment possibly clashing with state and federal DEI policies.

3) Valdosta Advanced ATC celebrates 17 years with new 3D air traffic control simulator. FAA continues to grow, but a new program Valdosta implemented has increased training for students for careers in air traffic control with salaries starting near $67,000. Advanced ATC has trained hundreds of students locally, including hands-on work at Valdosta’s airport.

4) Rural counties sound alarm as House advances sweeping property tax changes. The proposal would gradually phase out non-school homestead property taxes, a move supporters frame as long-overdue relief for homeowners but critics warn would leave local governments scrambling to replace millions in lost revenue.

5) Weekend Forecast: We'll have a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with the highs staying in the 70s and lows in the 50s. On Sunday, storms will start to roll through during the evening hours with a cold front to follow. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

