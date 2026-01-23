First To Know Weather - A Warm But Active Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The heat is still in full force today through the weekend. As we start the day today a few areas can see patchy fog. While not everyone will see that fog, everyone will feel the warmth in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will start off sunny, but more clouds will roll through by the evening.

This afternoon will be just as warm as yesterday with highs once again in the mid 70s. With the moisture continuing to build, there is a chance for a spotty shower through the late afternoon and evening.

We are keeping a close eye over the weekend. While many in the south will be dealing with a massive winter storm. We will be too warm to see any of that, but we have our own active weather. Sunday night around 7PM storms can start to roll through along a cold front. Some of these can be strong, or possibly even severe.

We are in a Marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. While things can still change, the chance of strong storms is high. The main threats will be strong wind gusts around 40 mph, and closer to 60 mph within severe storms. Luckily the severe storm chances are low, but one or two cannot be ruled out. The risk of these storms will last until midnight on Monday. This is a changing forecast so stick with us for updates!

