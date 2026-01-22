Tallahassee man charged with first-degree murder in deaths of two women per arrest/probable cause affidavit

Editor's Note: The following report may contain information that may be disturbing.

A 54-year-old Tallahassee man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two women, including one who was pregnant, according to an arrest/probable cause affidavit filed by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Flay J. Rollins Jr. was arrested on Saturday, January 17th, and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Leon County Jail.

The investigation began on January 16th, when the Leon County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:35 a.m. about a deceased female found on the side of the road near Bethel By The Lake Drive in Tallahassee.

The report says Deputies responded and found Otica Williams lying on the western side of Bethel By The Lake Drive just south of a cul-de-sac leading toward the Camp Richardson Recreation and Retreat area. Williams was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies observed fatal injuries on Williams' body that appeared to have contributed to her death. The report states she was shot in the head and neck area. At least one spent .40 caliber bullet casing was located near her body, according to the affidavit. It also states that medical records showed Williams recently tested positive for pregnancy, which was confirmed by family members.

The report states that during the investigation, detectives traced Williams' last steps to her uncle's house, where she had been staying. Her uncle told detectives she was picked up by Rollins on January 15th at 8:00 p.m. The affidavit said that based on this information, Rollins was identified as a suspect.

Detectives learned an arrest warrant for murder had been issued for Rollins by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office in Valdosta in reference to a shooting incident that happened during the early morning hours of January 16th. Rollins was taken into custody later that day by U.S. Marshals. The report states that a .40 caliber firearm was found in his car and that a red substance consistent with blood was observed on Rollins' shoes. It also states surveillance cameras in Tallahassee captured Rollins' car in the area of Williams' uncle's residence during the time frame when Williams was reportedly picked up by Rollins.

The report goes on to say that following his arrest, Rollins was taken to a video-recorded interview room at the Leon County Sheriff's Office, where he admitted to shooting and killing not only Williams, but also admitted to shooting and killing the mother of his child, Sheena Kenon, early in the morning on January 15th. Rollins told investigators he picked up Kenon in his car and drove her to various locations within Leon County before driving her into the woods near the Apalachicola Public Range off NFR 305.

Investigators say Rollins admitted he shot Kenon multiple times before dragging her further into the woods. During this time, Kenon was still conscious and pleading with Rollins. The report says he then shot her again in the head.

The report says Rollins directed detectives to the area where he murdered Kenon, and they found her body.

According to the affidavit, Rollins said he initially became enraged by the actions of his coworker "Bo" in Valdosta and that after work on January 14th, he came up with a plan to murder Bo. Rollins told detectives he knew he was going to eventually end Bo's life, but then encountered both Kenon and Williams, whom he decided to kill after being "disrespected" by them. The report says that after both women were initially shot, Rollins approached both victims and shot them again to ensure their deaths.

The report says a check of Rollins' criminal history revealed he has 11 total felony convictions, with the most recent being felony battery in Leon County.

The affidavit states that additional charges could be forthcoming.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.