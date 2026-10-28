Midday Update: Tallahassee leaders discuss gun violence, Wakulla thrift store at risk of closing, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, October 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee leaders demand action on gun violence as students say change must start in the home. The gathering came just days after a mass shooting on Perry Street near Bragg Memorial Stadium left 12 people injured. Eleven were shot, and another was hurt while running from the scene. Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Tallahassee leaders demand action on gun violence as students say change must start in the home

2) After Perry Street shooting, Tallahassee mayoral candidates outline plans to address gun violence. Loranne Ausley and Jeremy Matlow point to youth programs and investment in underserved neighborhoods as residents call for a community-wide response.

After Perry Street shooting, Tallahassee mayoral candidates outline plans to address gun violence

3) Wakulla Senior Center asks Sopchoppy to restore free rent to save decades-old thrift store. The thrift store has lost money since the city began charging rent and utilities in November 2025, threatening programs it funds for seniors.

Wakulla Senior Center asks Sopchoppy to restore free rent to save its decades-old thrift store

4) Thomasville plans Balfour Park's first inclusive playground with ramps, splash pad and mobility surface. The renovations will add the city's first interactive splash pad, an inclusive playground with ramps and a special durable playground surface, along with a new pavilion, restrooms and improved parking.

Thomasville plans its first inclusive, accessible playground with ramps and a mobility-friendly surface

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll get into the mid-80s today, and the sun will stick around until the weekend. Scattered storms are possible. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Moisture Starts to Roll In

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