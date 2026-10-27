Thomasville plans Balfour Park's first inclusive playground with ramps, splash pad and mobility surface

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Thomasville is putting community input into action at Balfour Park, with planned renovations designed to give kids of all abilities the chance to play together.

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Thomasville plans its first inclusive, accessible playground with ramps and a mobility-friendly surface

The renovations will add the city's first interactive splash pad, an inclusive playground with ramps and a special durable playground surface, along with a new pavilion, restrooms and improved parking.

The upgrades are part of the city's Parks and Recreation Master Plan and were shaped by community feedback.

City officials say they manage more than 20 parks, and the Balfour Park upgrades will be Thomasville's first city park with an entire playground designed around accessibility and inclusion.

The rubberized playground surface, made from recycled tires, will offer a smoother path for people with mobility challenges than traditional mulch or wood chips.

The project will be funded through a combination of grants and SPLOST funds.

The city says it wanted to create a shared space for kids of all physical and cognitive abilities to play together.

Phase one of the renovations is expected to begin in November and be complete by spring 2027.

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