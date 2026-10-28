First To Know Weather - Moisture Starts To Roll In

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are a little warmer this morning in the low 60s to mid 50s. We will be even warmer this afternoon in the low 80s. With the extra moisture rolling in the mornings, and the afternoons, will continue to climb. We will start off in the mid 60s, and reach the mid 80s by the late afternoon.

While we start off mostly sunny today, the skies will get cloudier. By this evening we will be partly cloudy. This is the first change we will see as we get into the weekend.

The next change is the build up of the humidity. We will feel the difference tomorrow, and that will last through the weekend. Showers and storms Sunday will be the final change. These will be scattered throughout the day, but really only effect us Sunday. Halloween on Saturday will be humid and cloudy, but wont have many showers.

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