Midday Update: Tallahassee fire fee lawsuit moves forward, Thomasville case sparks new predator bill, and more

Wednesday, March 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Lawsuit over Tallahassee fire service fees moves forward in part after judge rejects dismissal. A judge denied the City of Tallahassee's motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging how the City's fire services fees are charged.

Lawsuit over Tallahassee fire service fees moves forward in part after judge rejects dismissal

2) Thomasville case prompts state bill targeting predators who cross state lines. A new Georgia bill aims to close a decade-old gap in state law that left law enforcement without a charge for adults who travel from other states to meet minors for indecent purposes.

House Bill 421 aims to stop predators from traveling across state lines to meet children they contacted online, closing a legal gap exposed by a 2015 Thomas County case

Georgia bill targets predators crossing state lines

3) Nonprofit working to keep previously homeless Tallahassee woman in her home. Tammie Gail thought finding a home would be the hardest part after being unhoused for so long, but for her and many others, it wasn't.

Tallahassee woman and local nonprofit highlight struggles after homelessness

4) ON THE ROAD: Wakulla County economic growth fuels local businesses and new job opportunities. According to the Wakulla County Economic Development Council's website, the county's population grew by about 4,000 people between 2020 and 2024. The EDC reports that in 2024, Wakulla County had over 1,300 businesses, with top employers in education, retail, other services such as repair and personal care, and health care and social services.

ON THE ROAD: Wakulla County economic growth fuels local businesses and new job opportunities

5) Florida lawmakers pass fewer bills in 2026 session — here’s what made the cut. Florida lawmakers wrapped up their 2026 legislative session without passing a state budget or delivering on several of their biggest promises. That includes property tax cuts, changes to gun laws, and protections for artificial intelligence.

Florida lawmakers pass fewer bills in 2026 session — here’s what made the cut

6) Wednesday Forecast: Today, temperatures will be in the low 60s on average. If you head outside, you’ll see clear skies, but they will become cloudier in the evening as warm temperatures persist. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Few More Winter Mornings

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