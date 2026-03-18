First To Know Weather - A Few More Winter Mornings

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are in another Freeze Warning until 9 A.M. but this time everyone in our viewing area, both south Georgia and Florida, will be in it. Some are only close to freezing while others, like Tallahassee, are actually freezing. Either way grab those coats as you head out the door, and maybe even more if you have to be outside for an extended period.

The skies will start off mostly clear, but as we continue through the afternoon and evening they will get cloudier. Highs this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday, but still below average in the low 60s.

The warm up officially begins Thursday afternoon when we return to the 70s, and we warm up from there. Spring starts on Friday, and the temperatures will reflect that as we stay above average through the weekend.

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