TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers wrapped up their 2026 legislative session without passing a state budget or delivering on several of their biggest promises. That includes property tax cuts, changes to gun laws, and protections for artificial intelligence.

Still, while much of the agenda stalled amid Republican infighting, some legislation did make it across the finish line. It’s just not much by recent standards. Lawmakers filed 1,897 bills this session, but only 236 passed both chambers. It’s the lowest total in at least six years.

Watch report from Forrest Saunders

Florida lawmakers pass fewer bills in 2026 session — here’s what made the cut

“I think that the mistrust and the rancor that permeates too much of these halls right now has a lot to do with that,” said Sen. Don Gaetz, a Pensacola Republican.

Even so, a handful of notable policies are now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here are some highlights…

A major school safety package — pushed after the 2025 Florida State University shooting — would create a new felony for firing a gun near schools. It also expands how student threats are shared, and allows trained staff on college campuses to carry firearms through an expanded guardian program.

“I mean, these gun free zones are one of the reasons why these campuses are targets,” said Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Cantonment, the bill’s House sponsor. “So eliminating the gun free zone in itself, I think, will eliminate a lot of the risk that we currently had.”

Lawmakers also approved a controversial elections bill. It requires additional citizenship verification for new and renewing voters. The policy, if signed, would also eliminate the use of certain forms of identification, like student IDs, at the polls. It’s part of a broader Republican push to tighten voting rules.

In education, a sweeping bill would require elementary school students to demonstrate proficiency in cursive writing, something sponsors say is important for reading historical documents. Another measure could boost pay for high school coaches by allowing booster clubs to help supplement salaries and giving districts more flexibility to negotiate compensation.

“We graduate 30,000 NCAA athletes every single year in Florida,” said House sponsor Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Tarpon Springs. “We have the most talented athletes in the country, but we rank dead last when it comes to how we take care of our coaches.”

While a broader “AI Bill of Rights” failed, lawmakers did pass regulations to manage the impact of large data centers, including new rules on water and utility use as demand grows across the state.

“We’re making some changes,” said Rep. Philip Wayne Griffitts, R-Panama City, who sponsored the House legislation. “There are some serious guardrails for the public to know that these data centers aren’t going to impact their lives.”

Some of the more everyday — and controversial — changes include a new farm bill that prevents local governments from banning gas-powered lawn equipment. Another tightening of requirements for public sector unions, excluding police and firefighters, to maintain certification.

In a move Democrats derided as symbolic and a waste of time, lawmakers approved legislation to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

“It is absolutely ridiculous,” said House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell. “It is an abomination that we couldn't get things done for the people of Florida this session.”

Democrats had pushed for more action on affordability, especially lowering insurance costs. Those efforts, like some of the session’s biggest priorities, failed to gain traction.

Now, lawmakers are expected to return in a special session to finish their only constitutional duty — passing a state budget — with major questions still looming over property taxes, spending, congressional redistricting, and what, if anything, will get done next.

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