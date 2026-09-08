Midday Update: Tallahassee commissioners to discuss flock cameras, Power outage delays FSU game, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, September 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee city commission to weigh future of automated license plate readers. A city commission agenda report reveals TPD operates 155 license plate reader cameras and details how officers are required to use them.

Tallahassee city commission to weigh future of automated license plate readers Wednesday

2) Florida State falls to SMU 27-24 after power outage delay at Doak Campbell Stadium. A nearly two-hour outage delayed kickoff for FSU's conference opener, and despite two late rallies, the Seminoles could not secure the win.

FSU FB

3) Wakulla County commissioners to vote on millage rate, budget, and service fees Tuesday. Wakulla County commissioners will hold the first of two public hearings on the proposed millage rate and budget, and will also vote on fire and solid waste fees.

Wakulla County Commission to vote on tentative millage rate and $245 million budget for fiscal year 2026-27

4) Another major insurer will cover surgical mesh after our investigation into breast cancer insurance denials. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield now calls surgical mesh "medically necessary" for breast reconstruction, reversing a policy that left cancer patients denied coverage.

Anthem reverses policy on surgical mesh for breast cancer reconstruction

5) Thomasville mom turns daughter's sensory sensitivities into a resource for families everywhere. After spending hours and hundreds of dollars searching for options for her daughter, Tia Turner decided to create Shore and Seam — a clothing line with sensory-friendly features like flat seams and no tags.

One Thomasville mom turned her daughter's sensory sensitivities into a resource for families everywhere

6) Tuesday Forecast: The cold front has passed us by, and while the atmosphere is a little drier because of it, we can still see the occasional shower and thunder shower after 1:00 p.m. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Going Down

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.