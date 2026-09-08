First To Know Weather - Shower Chances Drop

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 70s this morning. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day, but there will still be plenty of sunshine poking through. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s, and the heat index will stay lower in the low 100s. We will see more moisture return later in the week, bringing those feels like temperatures back to 105° or higher.

The cold front has passed us by, and while the atmosphere is a little drier because of it, we can still see the occasional shower and thunder shower after 1 P.M. This trend will only last for a couple of days.

As we get closer to the weekend the winds shift from a Northeast pattern to a Southwest pattern. This will bring back moisture directly from the gulf. A possible trough of low pressure could settle over us by Friday, giving us another round of steady storms.

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