Midday Update: Tallahassee commissioners approve emergency repairs, Quincy ALDI closer to opening & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, August 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Southwood road dispute dominates Tallahassee City Commission meeting Thursday. Tallahassee commissioners approved emergency repairs and eminent domain proceedings as neighbors demanded action on unfinished roads.

Southwood road dispute dominates Tallahassee City Commission meeting Thursday

2) Quincy ALDI moves closer to reopening after city approves contractor for sinkhole repairs. The ALDI has been closed for months after a large washout and sinkhole developed behind the store and damaged nearby water lines.

Quincy ALDI moves closer to reopening after city approves contractor for sinkhole repairs

3) New FDEM chief inherits overdue accounting for Florida emergency fund. The longtime Florida Department of Transportation secretary is now pulling double duty as the state’s new emergency management director.

New FDEM chief inherits overdue accounting for Florida emergency fund

4) Bainbridge neighbor's calls for neighborhood safety lead to new barricades. The city is installing barricades and a red flashing light at Avenue C and Second Avenue after a resident reported cars crashing into his backyard 4 times.

Bainbridge neighbor's calls for neighborhood safety lead to new barricades after repeated car crashes

5) Thursday forecast. We are in the upper to mid 80s this midday and can warm into the low 90s before storms cool us off. These will start in south Georgia around 1 p.m. and pick up strength around 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The stormy pattern continues (8-27-2026)

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