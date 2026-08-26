DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A Bainbridge homeowner watched cars crash into his backyard 4 times before the city took action. Now, new safety measures are going up at the intersection where the crashes kept happening.

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Bainbridge neighbor's calls for neighborhood safety lead to new barricades after repeated car crashes

Luis Narimatsu says cars running the stop sign at the intersection of Avenue C and Second Avenue crashed into his backyard 4 times. He filed police reports and called the city repeatedly asking for safety measures, but nothing was done. Public Works Director Shannon Brock said he was not aware of the issue until it was brought to his attention when the story was first reported in May 2026. Now, three months later, the city is taking action.

"Every night listening to the cars coming down the street full speed now wondering if they're gonna end up in my yard again or not always like last one go to bed cuz I'm always worried about what's gonna happen at night," Narimatsu said.

The City of Bainbridge is installing two new highly reflective aluminum barricades at the intersection of Avenue C and Second Avenue.

"We chose barricades, uh, simply because they're highly visible. We chose aluminum because they're weather resistant. We're going to retrofit a red flashing light on top of the stop sign there at that intersection maybe to give them a little more advanced warning," Brock said.

The city is still waiting for the red flashing lights to arrive. Officials expect the project to be complete within the next few weeks.

Narimatsu said he is grateful the city followed through, but he hopes drivers will also do their part.

"Thank the city for, you know, living up to the word coming out here and and doing something to, you know, make make this neighborhood a safer like I said last time there's other children riding bicycles and stuff out here and every little bit to make people aware that, you know, this is a neighborhood not not a racetrack," Narimatsu said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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