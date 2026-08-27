First to Know Weather - Afternoon Storm Pattern Continues

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s once again today, with showers and storms forming over the gulf. Some of these can push onto land, but will break up as they move further inland.

By midday we will be in the upper to mid 80s, and can warm into the low 90s before storms cool us off. These will start in south Georgia around 1 P.M. and pick up strength around 3 P.M. and 4 P.M. While severe weather is not likely an isolated storm can still gain enough strength to become one. These will clear up around 8 P.M. becoming just rain showers until 11 P.M.

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