Midday Update: Suspected FSU gunman in court, Storms/landslide damage hit Gadsden County, Fl budget, and more

Wednesday, May 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Accused FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner makes his first in-person court appearance. Prosecutors say Ikner killed two people and injured several others in a shooting on Florida State's campus in April 2025. Ikner's attorney wants the judge to delay the trial. Judge Lance Neff said he would schedule a hearing for late June, where all pending motions will be addressed.

Phoenix Ikner appears in person in court for first time since FSU campus shooting arrest

2) Storms and landslide damage hit Gadsden County businesses and homeowners. Days of rain have left major damage in parts of Gadsden County, affecting both a local shopping plaza and a residential community.

Storms and landslide damage hit Gadsden County businesses and homeowners

3) Judge lets Florida’s new congressional map stand for 2026 elections. A Leon County circuit judge on Tuesday declined to block Florida’s new congressional map from being used in the 2026 elections, handing a setback to voting rights groups that argue the districts were drawn to illegally favor Republicans.

E.W. Scripps

4) GOP touts restrained Florida budget, Democrats call it missed opportunity. Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, said in a statement the budget reflects an effort to limit spending while preserving state reserves.

GOP touts restrained Florida budget, Democrats call it missed opportunity

5) Scripps National Spelling Bee returns to roots in Washington, DC, with new host. The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicked off Tuesday with kids from around the world stepping up to the mic for the preliminary rounds. Nearly 250 spellers, ages 9 to 15, are tackling some of the hardest words in the dictionary. This year's event also comes with some big changes that even the most veteran spellers can get excited about.

Scripps National Spelling Bee returns to roots in Washington, DC, with new host

6) Wednesday Forecast: We'll get into the upper 80s by late afternoon, with showers and storms popping shortly after. Storms will begin to wind down around 5:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Temperatures Take a Weekend Drop

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