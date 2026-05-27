First To Know Weather - Temperatures Take a Weekend Drop

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are starting off once again in the mid to low 70s, and very muggy. A few lingering showers can continue to roll through the early morning, but should clear up shortly after sunrise.

Once we hit midday we'll be in the low 80s, with showers and storms popping shortly after. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by the late afternoon, with storms winding down around 5 PM. However, we could see more activity overnight, so don't be shocked if you wake up tonight to the sound of thunder.

There is an end to the constant bombardment of showers soon. A front will likely pass through this weekend, bringing temperatures down a touch, but dropping the rain chances to start next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.