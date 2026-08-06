Midday Update: Suspect wanted in double homicide, FAMU safety summit, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, August 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wakulla County sheriff seeks suspect wanted in double homicide. Joseph Ronnie Raker is wanted on two counts of homicide in connection with the investigation at 740 Otter Creek Road.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

2) FAMU Safety Summit unites community ahead of fall semester. The summit brought together law enforcement, faith leaders, and community organizations to build relationships and strengthen emergency response.

FAMU Safety Summit brings together law enforcement, faith leaders, and community groups

3) Amendment 3 opposition gains muscle as supporters stay muted. The campaign against Florida’s sweeping property-tax amendment is expanding by the day. A comparable effort to pass it, so far, barely exists.

Tax cut or train wreck? Amendment 3 opposition gains muscle as supporters stay muted

4) Thomasville YMCA and Saint Thomas Episcopal Church open early learning center to address childcare shortage. The new early learning center will serve children from 6 weeks old through age 3, with a curriculum focused on school readiness.

Thomasville YMCA and Saint Thomas Episcopal Church open early learning center to address childcare shortage

5) CDC says 15 states now linked to cyclospora lettuce outbreak. Cyclospora cases have been reported in at least 47 states this year, and investigators have continued to probe how many could be linked to a common contaminated source.

CDC says 15 states now linked to cyclospora lettuce outbreak

6) Thursday Forecast: Highs Thursday will stick in the low to mid 90s. Those who see more sunshine, could easily see the mid 90s throughout the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Summertime showers & heat (8/6/2026)

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