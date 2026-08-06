First to Know Forecast: Summertime showers & heat

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Some dry air will try and stick around through the end of the week, but moisture from the east will bring usual summertime showers.

Highs Thursday will stick in the low to mid 90s. Those who see more sunshine, could easily see the mid 90s throughout the afternoon. However, a scattering of showers and storms is expected, so those who see the rain will also see the upper 80s to low 90s.

The bulk of the activity will hug the I-75 corridor as that is where the most moisture is, but it will try to move westward throughout the day which could lead to showers popping up west of I-75 through the later afternoon and evening.

As we work through the rest of the week, weather conditions stay the same overall with a summertime feel in the air. A slight uptick in rain coverage is possible over the weekend as more moisture sneaks in, but it will not be a washout.

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