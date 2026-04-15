Midday Update: South GA farmers face rising financial pressure, Gadsden County Foster System woes, and more

Wednesday, April 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) South Georgia farmers face rising financial pressure as bankruptcies increase. According to recent national data, farm bankruptcies in Georgia increased by about 145% from 2024 to 2025, reflecting broader financial stress across the Southeast. Nationwide, farm bankruptcies rose about 46% in 2025, with the Southeast reporting some of the highest levels of filings.

South Georgia farmers face rising financial pressure as bankruptcies increase

2) Gadsden County foster children displaced across Florida due to severe lack of local homes and funding. With only one foster family available locally, placement options inside the county are extremely limited, often sending children far from their schools, friends, and support systems.

Gadsden County foster children displaced across Florida due to severe lack of local homes and funding

3) Leon County leaders discuss public policy and future of the North Florida Fairgrounds in Tuesday meeting. Commissioners voted 6-1 to revise and revisit a proposed charter amendment addressing historical public policy disparities, following concerns that the measure could conflict with pending state legislation.

Leon Co. leaders discuss public policy and future of the North Florida Fairgrounds in Tuesday meeting

4) Wakulla County kidney transplant recipients share their personal stories to encourage life-saving donations. According to Donate Life America, someone is added to the transplant waiting list every eight minutes, and over 5,000 people die each year waiting for a procedure. Two local women who received kidney transplants are sharing their stories to encourage others to become organ donors.

Wakulla County kidney transplant recipients share their personal stories to encourage life-saving donations

5) Florida gubernatorial candidates zero in on affordability as campaigns heat up. A recent UNF poll found affordability, the top issue for likely Florida midterm voters — cutting across party lines. That’s as a separate statewide survey found independents breaking sharply toward Democrats and the governor’s race nearly tied — frustration over affordability part of the reason.

Florida gubernatorial candidates zero in on affordability as campaigns heat up

6) Wednesday Forecast: We'll once again get into the upper 80s, but some areas could see low 90s. We'll cool off at night, getting into the upper 50s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Sunny Second Half Of The Week

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