South Georgia farmers face rising financial pressure as bankruptcies increase

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — As farm bankruptcies and financial strain increase, South Georgia farmers say unpredictable weather and rising expenses are making it harder to rely on agriculture alone for survival.

According to recent national data, farm bankruptcies in Georgia increased by about 145% from 2024 to 2025, reflecting broader financial stress across the Southeast. Nationwide, farm bankruptcies rose about 46% in 2025, with the Southeast reporting some of the highest levels of filings.

Agricultural experts say the pressure comes from a combination of repeated weather events—like droughts and hurricanes—along with higher costs for fuel, fertilizer, and equipment, and rising interest rates that make borrowing more expensive.

In South Georgia, one fourth-generation farmer, Mr. Price, says farming has become a high-risk business that often requires taking out loans just to get through each season.

Mr. Price said conditions such as droughts and hurricanes have made farming increasingly unpredictable. To reduce risk, he has diversified his income by expanding beyond traditional farming into businesses such as Legacy Outfitters, along with a taxidermy operation and other ventures designed to create more stable revenue streams.

The Georgia Farm Bureau says farmers across the state are reporting increased financial pressure due to rising costs, weather uncertainty, and market instability. The organization plays a key role in advocating for farmers, providing insurance services, and connecting producers with resources and support during challenging seasons.

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