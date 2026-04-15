First To Know Weather - A Sunny Second Half Of The Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is nice and comfortable out there this morning inn the mid to upper 50s, and low 60s. There is some patchy fog in spots, but it will be a clear morning for the most part.

Temperatures by lunchtime will be in the low 80s, with only a few clouds dotting the area. Despite the southerly wind, the humidity wont be a major player today, which makes our highs in the upper 80s a little more tolerable this afternoon. We will cool down again tonight into the mid to upper 50s, which could be coupled with more patchy fog.

Many areas can reach the low 90s today, but there is a better chance for 90s by the end of the week.

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