Midday Update: SNAP Benefits will not renew this week, Head Start services to return, and more

1) SNAP Benefits will not renew this week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says federal food aid will no longer be distributed starting on Nov. 1 — saying the "well has run dry" and blaming Senate Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

2) Head Start Centers in Tallahassee to reopen on Tuesday. Capital Area Community Action Agency Head Start announced the programs would resume on Tuesday. The announcement was made through a Facebook post on Sunday night. It says all locations will reopen for families from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3) Local athletes find a new way to compete through power soccer. The Tallahassee Renegades are showing the community a unique sport. Power Soccer lets athletes of all abilities compete using motorized wheelchairs.

4) Monday forecast: Following a wet morning, rain chances will decrease through the afternoon hours. Isolated pockets of showers and thunderstorms are possible. A steady breeze is expected across our area with stronger winds as the storms pass by. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has all the details below.

