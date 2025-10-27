First To Know Weather - Rain And Storms To Start The Week (10-27-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Rain and thunder start us off for today.

The strongest storms will focus along the coast. A steady breeze is expected across our area this morning, with stronger winds as the storms pass by. Rain chances will drop off through the midday hours, becoming isolated pockets of showers and thunder. Much more humid today, with the moisture holding on .

Another front will come through Wednesday. This will be much weaker, with only a few showers. The big story will be the drop in temperatures after it passes. We will get down into the 40s for morning lows, but mid to upper 60s for highs. It could finally feel like fall just in time for Halloween.

