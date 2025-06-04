Midday Update: Remembering Lori Paige 2 years later, Federal judge blocks FL social media ban for kids, & more

Wednesday, June 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Neighbors remember Lori Paige, 2 years after the 12-year-old was reported missing. Paige's remains were found in Thomas County, Georgia, in April after a 22-month-long search.

2) Thomasville community rallies as $19.8M EPA grant appeal moves ahead. TCDC and local leaders host a public forum to explain the grant loss, discuss the appeal, and rally community support.

3) Federal judge blocks Florida from enforcing social media ban for kids while lawsuit continues. The measure was one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S. on social media use by children when Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law in 2024. The law would ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for their use by 14- and 15-year-olds.

4) FDA chief touts changes, modernization within agency. FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin A. Makary said the agency is taking aggressive steps to modernize outdated regulations, expand choice, and improve efficiency.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Storms will stick around today into Thursday before moving out Friday. As the system moves through, some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain, which means some areas could see flooding. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

