Lots of moisture for storms to pull from Wednesday and Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As a trough lifts north and a low pressure system forms in the Atlantic, our atmosphere becomes saturated!

There will be plenty of moisture for storms to pull form when we look at rain totals Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Some rain totals will add up to 2-4" in neighborhoods closer to the I-75 corridor.

Some neighborhoods could even see 4"+ by the end of the week.

Whether the low becomes tropical or not, the impacts will be the same.

Heavy rain and potential for localized flooding under heavy showers.

Rain will not last the entire 48-hour period, but rounds of rain are expected to keep things soggy.

The system moves out by Friday, but we are left under a hot, humid, and afternoon storm pattern through the weekend! Welcome to June!

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online with the latest.

You can click here for our latest Tropics Update.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.