Midday Update: Remembering a TCCHS football star, Historic harms amendment moves forward, and more

Friday, May 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Family, coach remember TCCHS football star after fatal car crash. Deontavis Cooper, nicknamed Big Coop, was known for his talent on the football field and his personality away from it. The community is now rallying around his family and remembering his impact on and off the field.

Thomas County Central football star Deontavis Cooper's family and coach remember him after a fatal crash after graduation

2) Historic harms amendment clears Citizen Charter Review Committee Thursday afternoon. The Historic Harms amendment would direct the county to investigate previous public policies and assess how they have affected communities. Advocates say the measure is about transparency and accountability.

Historic harms amendment clears Citizen Charter Review Committee

3) Florida's new penny rounding law: What cash buyers need to know in Tallahassee. The law allows cash transactions to be rounded to the nearest nickel when exact change is not available.

Florida's new penny rounding law: What cash buyers need to know in Tallahassee

4) Florida property tax proposal draws early scrutiny ahead of special session. The governor’s plan would ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment raising Florida’s homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. Lawmakers would then be required to create a schedule to eventually eliminate homestead property taxes entirely.

Florida property tax proposal draws early scrutiny ahead of special session

5) 'I was so nervous': Champion shares emotional journey to Scripps Spelling Bee win. Shrey Parikh nearly quit spelling after a school bee loss, but with grit and daily study, he bounced back to win the 2026 National Spelling Bee.

Shrey Parikh lost his school spelling bee; now he's a Scripps Bee champ

6) Weekend Forecast: There are no real shower chances to start us off today, but this afternoon will change that. Chances for scattered storms will continue throughout the weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Wet Weekend Ahead

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