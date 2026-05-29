First To Know Weather - A Cloudy And Wet Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a little more comfortable this morning than yesterday, temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. There are no real shower chances to start us off today, but this afternoon will change that. Skies will be a touch sunnier this morning.

This midday will be similar to most. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, and we will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s for our highs. By the mid afternoon showers and thunder will return. These will likely be focused in south Georgia, but many can creep across the Georgia, Florida border. They can last through the night and into Saturday morning.

This weekend does have a decent chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. While these will not likely be severe they will be loud and disruptive. There is a chance for them to occur throughout the day, but not everyone will be seeing rain the entire time. Have a plan "b" at the ready, but I wouldn't cancel those plan "a"s just yet!

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