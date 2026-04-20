Midday Update: Red Flag Warning issued, Chain of Parks Art Festival provides financial boost, and more

Monday, April 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Fire Alert: Fire Weather Warning Issued Monday. A Fire Weather Warning (or Red Flag Warning) has been issued for every county in the Big Bend and South Georgia until 8:00 p.m.. After the front passed yesterday, the relative humidity is likely to drop to 5-20%, which is well within the threshold for fire to spread. High pressure to our northwest is close enough to maintain strong winds for our area. Winds will be from 10-15 mph, and gusts can reach as high as 25 mph in certain areas. This can carry embers and spread fires, heightening the threat. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Fire Weather Warning Has Been Issued

2) Tallahassee festival provides major financial boost for artists. The Chain of Parks Art Festival ranks among the nation’s best arts festivals, and organizers say strong community turnout in Tallahassee makes it a make-or-break weekend that can account for up to half of an artist’s annual income.

Tallahassee art festival provides major financial boost for artists

3) LCSO hosts annual Fun Day to connect with individuals on the autism spectrum. The Leon County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Florida State University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities for the Second Annual First Responders Fun Day on Saturday.

The event brought law enforcement, families, and community partners together to connect with individuals on the autism spectrum.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office hosts second annual fun day to connect with individuals on the autism spectrum

4) 8 children between the ages of 1 and 14 are dead after a mass shooting in Louisiana, police say. The suspect died after a police pursuit Sunday, and the victims — who ranged in age from 1 to about 14 years old — included children related to the gunman, said Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon.

8 children between the ages of 1 and 14 are dead after a mass shooting in Louisiana, police say

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