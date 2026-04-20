Fire Alert: Fire Weather Warning Issued Monday

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A Fire Weather Warning (or Red Flag Warning) has been issued for every county in the Big Bend and South Georgia until 8 P.M.

After the front passed yesterday, the relative humidity is likely to drop to 5-20% which is well within the threshold for fire to spread.

High pressure to our northwest is close enough to maintain strong winds for our area. Winds will be from 10-15 mph, and gusts can reach as high as 25 mph in certain areas. This can carry embers and spread fires, heightening the threat.

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These threats are also coming off the Exceptional (Level 5) drought, which is the largest span of exceptional drought in the country. While we do have some potential rain on the way by this weekend, it will not be enough to clear up this drought.

Be mindful of potential fire starters such as: equipment that can cause sparks, cars on the grass, tossing of lit cigarettes, and remember that a burn ban is in place.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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