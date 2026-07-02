Midday Update: Rabid fox in Lowndes County, Wakulla Co. water system proposal, AIDS program restored, & more

Thursday, July 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Rabid fox attacks 5-year-old girl on her front porch in Lowndes County. Ring camera video captured the attack on Oaklyn Parsons. Her family started rabies treatment the same day and is now sharing their story to warn other families.

Rabid fox attacks 5-year-old girl on her front porch in North Lowndes County, family shares warning

2) Wakulla County eyes buying a water system to fix brown water. Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas says he plans to bring the proposal before the full Board of County Commissioners for a vote.

Wakulla County commissioners explore buying Talquin water system to end brown water

3) Florida restores AIDS drug assistance program after cuts. By signing the state budget Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis restored eligibility for the AIDS Drug Assistance Program to 400% of the federal poverty level and returned all covered HIV medications to the program.

LENTHEUS CHANEY ADAP FUNDING RESTORED

4) DeSantis announces first slate of domestic terrorism designations under new state law. The governor said the list will include the Muslim Brotherhood, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Antifa, cartel-linked groups, Tren de Aragua, Sinaloa-related groups and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

DeSantis announces first slate of domestic terrorism designations under new law

5) Thursday Forecast: We'll be in the upper 80s this midday and climb into the mid 90s for our highs in the late afternoon. The chances of showers and storms are very low, but they do pick up tomorrow and through the weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Humidity will return

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