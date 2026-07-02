Rabid fox attacks 5-year-old girl on her front porch in Lowndes County, family shares warning

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A 5-year-old girl is recovering from a rabid fox attack that was captured on Ring camera outside her North Lowndes County home.

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Rabid fox attacks 5-year-old girl on her front porch in North Lowndes County, family shares warning

The video shows a fox suddenly charging at Oaklyn Parosns and latching onto her leg as she stood on her front porch. Her mothers say there wasn't time to think — only to act.

"…a toy wagon to try to get the fox off my daughter…" Brandi Parsons said.

"And mommy went WACK and saved me." Oaklyn said.

Just minutes earlier, another security camera in the neighborhood captured a man fighting off what appears to be the same fox. The video shows him repeatedly kicking the animal away before it could bite him. His family says he was fortunate to be wearing work boots, likely preventing serious injury.

Oaklyn wasn't as lucky. The fox later tested positive for rabies, and her family began treatment immediately — even before receiving confirmation of the results.

"Thank God we chose to do it on the first day, even though they told us the results wouldn't come back in three or four days. Brandy's boss actually told us, 'If I were you, I would start them today because foxes don't generally do that.' So we started them the first day with her, and now she's doing a series of 8 shots a day for 14 days." Heather Bishop said.

Now the focus has shifted from emergency treatment to helping Oaklyn feel safe again. Her mothers say each day is about rebuilding her confidence while reminding her that not every trip outside must end in fear.

"It's been very overwhelming trying to get through the days and, you know, think about the next steps and comfort Oaklyn and make sure we're doing right by Oaklyn...We're letting her know it is okay. Outside is okay. Just being more aware of our surroundings. I guess we didn't think we would have to worry about something being rabid." Bishop said.

The Lowndes County Animal Control reminds residents to avoid wild animals acting unusually aggressive or unusually tame and to report them immediately.

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