First To Know Weather - Humidity is down but its coming back up

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — Temperatures start off in the mid to low 70s this morning, with the humidity way down. It feels comfortable out there, and while it will be hot this afternoon, it wont be an oppressive heat. Skies will start off sunny, and should stay mostly sunny for the entire day.

We will hit midday in the upper 80s and climb into the mid 90s for our highs this late afternoon. The chances of showers and storms are very low, but they do pick up tomorrow through the weekend.

Independence day itself does not have a big impact from storms, it is the heat you'll want to consider as you make your plans.

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