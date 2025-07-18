Midday Update: Quincy neighbors voice noise concerns, Thomasville's new zoning proposal, and more

Friday, July 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Neighbors share concerns of loitering, noise, disorderly behavior at Quincy Police community meeting Thursday. The complaints stem from the hangout spot known as "DA Block" on South Adams Street. Chief of Police Carlos A. Hill shared ways the agency is addressing the issues.

Neighbors share concerns of loitering, noise, disorderly behavior at Quincy Police community meeting Thursday

2) City of Thomasville considers zoning changes to fill vacant lots. 1,200 empty lots make up 85% of the city’s vacant land, mostly in traditional neighborhoods. A proposed zoning update would allow for “missing middle” housing like duplexes and triplexes.

City considers zoning changes to fill vacant lots

3) 'We agree on pretty much everything': Sen. Collins talks DeSantis loyalty, Fla. LT Spot. With the appointment of Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer now behind him, Gov. Ron DeSantis is turning to his next big personnel decision: choosing a new Lieutenant Governor. The position has been vacant since February, when former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez resigned to take over as president of Florida International University.

'We agree on pretty much everything': Sen. Collins talks DeSantis loyalty, Fla. LT Spot

4) Weekend Forecast: Scattered shower activity is expected Friday afternoon, but clearer skies and warmer temperatures are expected through the weekend. We could reach the triple digits. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Showers remain in place Friday before lower rain chances through the weekend

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.