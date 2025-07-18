Lower rain chances lead to higher weekend temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More sunshine is expected this weekend causing highs to reach the upper 90s yet again.

Friday will be filled with sunshine to start before scattered shower and storms roll through in the afternoon.

Due to the shower activity, highs will remain in the low-to-mid 90s Friday.

As a ridge builds we will get clearer skies and lower rain chances for the weekend, but that is replaced with highs in the upper 90s!

Heat advisories are expected this weekend as heat indices will rise to triple digits.

If you have any outdoor plans, you'll be clear of the rain, but make sure to stay hydrated!

