TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With the appointment of Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer now behind him, Gov. Ron DeSantis is turning to his next big personnel decision: choosing a new Lieutenant Governor.

The position has been vacant since February, when former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez resigned to take over as president of Florida International University.

Now, Tampa State Senator Jay Collins appears to be a top contender.

'We agree on pretty much everything': Sen. Collins talks DeSantis loyalty, Fla. LT Spot

“Yes, I've talked to a few folks, you know, off and on, on this,” Collins said in an interview this week.

A Green Beret combat veteran and lifelong Floridian, Collins brings a backstory—raised by his grandparents and, as he put it, without “two wooden nickels to rub together.”

“To be the Lieutenant Governor in the greatest state in our union… what an absolute privilege and honor to be in the running for that,” he said.

Collins is perhaps best known for championing conservative causes, especially on gun rights. In 2023, he led the charge for permitless carry in Florida’s Senate.

“We are taking care of our right to bear arms, our Second Amendment rights,” Collins said at the time. “We are allowing people to protect their families.”

Since then, Collins has supported additional rollbacks of gun restrictions, including efforts to lower the firearm purchase age back to 18—reversing post-Parkland reforms. He’s also made no secret of his political alignment with Governor DeSantis.

“Obviously, the governor is brilliant. I love his approach,” Collins said. “He and I agree on pretty much everything. I'm not even really sure if there's anything we've had a real disagreement on yet.”

But Democratic leaders see that loyalty as a potential red flag.

“I think DeSantis is someone who has been very thoughtful about leaving his mark on Florida government, and unfortunately, that has come at the expense of the people,” said House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell.

Driskell added she hopes whoever gets the nod can serve as an independent voice in the executive branch.

“This is a governor who's not been afraid to expand executive power,” she said. “I would hope that his lieutenant governor would be someone who could whisper in his ear… and say, ‘Hey man, don't do this… it's harmful to the people of Florida.’”

The appointment could carry major implications for the future of Florida politics.

New reporting from The Floridian suggests former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner is also being considered—possibly positioning himself for a 2026 gubernatorial bid. And speculation still swirls around First Lady Casey DeSantis, though she has yet to definitively indicate her intentions.

As for the broader GOP field in 2026, polling currently shows U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, backed by former President Donald Trump, as the early frontrunner. Governor DeSantis has not endorsed a successor, and his relationship with Trump remains politically tense.

Whoever becomes Lieutenant Governor could play a pivotal role in shaping Florida’s political landscape beyond 2026.

