Midday Update: Quincy CRA meets following investigation announcement, Riley Elementary receives "B" grade

Thursday, July 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency provides first public update of state investigation The Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency is under investigation — and on Wednesday, the board met for the first time since that news came to light.

Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency provides first public update of state investigation

2) Riley Elementary receives FLDOE "B" grade for first time in 14 years

School grades are out and Riley Elementary has earned a "B" grade for the first time in 14 years. ABC 27 has been tracking the progress of the school, improving from a "C" to now a "B".

Riley Elementary receives FLDOE "B" grade for first time in 14 years

3) One year later, four-way stop at Walker’s Crossing proves successful in cutting crash rates The intersection was once one of the most dangerous intersections in the region—but now, new numbers are telling a different story.

One year later, four-way stop at Walker’s Crossing proves successful in cutting crash rates

4) Heavy rain possible out of some afternoon storms Thursday

First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland tells us storm chances increase again Thursday. With lots of moisture for our atmosphere to pull from, storms could produce downpours at times. Watch out for brief times of extra water on roadways and reduced visibility.