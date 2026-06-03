Midday Update: Property tax proposal prompts commissioner warning, Pet microchip scanners in Wakulla, and more

Wednesday, June 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Florida voters to decide sweeping property tax overhaul in November. On Tuesday, lawmakers approved a proposed constitutional amendment expanding homestead exemptions and placing new limits on local property taxes.

Florida voters to decide sweeping property-tax overhaul in November

2) Leon County leaders grapple with state decisions on taxes, business programs. Leon County commissioners have expressed concern about the potential impact on local revenue. Some going as far as to warning counties that they may have to challenge the state if the changes result in significant revenue loss.

State policy shifts reshape Leon County property taxes and business programs

3) Wakulla Animal Group installs new microchip scanning stations to reunite lost pets with owners. The group has installed 10 scanning stations to help in recovering lost pets. The group says the stations are designed to speed up reunions and conserve shelter resources.

Wakulla Animal Group places microchip scanning stations across the county to reunite lost pets with owners

4) Wednesday Forecast: We are below average today in the mid to low 80s. As the afternoon progresses we will start to see more sun, with almost fully clear skies by the time the sun sets this evening. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Cooler and sunnier

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