First To Know Weather - Cooler For June Until The Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are starting off warm and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with a few upper 60s dotting the area. The big difference this morning is how much lower the humidity is.

The humidity will stay low through this afternoon as well. We are below average today in the mid to low 80s. As the afternoon progresses we will start to see more sun, with almost fully clear skies by the time the sun sets this evening.

These drier and cooler conditions should last until this weekend. The moisture will return by then bringing more humidity, clouds, and eventually the showers back.

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