Midday Update: Partial SNAP benefits to be distributed, Franklin Co. Sheriff receives kidney from wife, & more

November 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) SNAP shutdown hits disabled residents hard, Independence Landing fights back with free meals. 86% of Independence Landing residents lost access to SNAP benefits during the shutdown, prompting a grassroots meal program. A commercial kitchen staffed entirely by residents is now preparing free, healthy, balanced meals for the 58 residents in the community.

2) USDA says it will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits. The move came after two federal judges on Friday ordered the government to keep the program running. One ruling came in a Rhode Island lawsuit brought by nonprofit groups, and another in a separate case filed by more than two dozen states. The USDA had argued it could not legally tap contingency funds to maintain benefits, but both judges disagreed.

3) "It was sort of a meant-to-be," Franklin County Sheriff & wife share story of donating life to each other. Sheriff AJ Smith had his kidney donated to him by his wife, Helen, back in September. Sheriff Smith has been living with kidney failure for around 10 years.

4) Tuesday Forecast: Following a cold morning, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s today. Humid air holds heat better than dry air, and while we are very dry now, humidity (moisture) will increase through the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

