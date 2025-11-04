First To Know Weather - Very Cold Start, Warm Up On The Way (11-4-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A very cold start to the day today — not just sweater weather, but maybe even coat weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s across the area by the time the sun rises.

This will likely be the coolest start to a day this week. We will begin a warming trend tonight into tomorrow. Humid air holds heat better than dry air, and while we are very dry now, humidity (moisture) will increase through the week. Highs will rise from the mid 70s today to the low 80s by Thursday, and remain there through the weekend.

Spotty showers are possible Saturday and Sunday along a cold front, which will once again bring a dramatic drop in temperatures by Monday.

