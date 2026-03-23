Midday Update: Pandhandle wildfire causing smoky skies, Trump calls for 5-day pause on Iranian strikes, & more

Monday, March 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Calhoun County wildfire causing smoky skies in Tallahassee. The smoke is shifting to Wakulla County. Sensitive groups are encouraged to stay indoors and close all doors and windows.

2) Trump calls for five-day pause in strikes on Iranian power plants, energy sites. President Trump called for a five-day pause on airstrikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive conversations" related to ending the war in the Middle East.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md.

3) New dog park with a bar and food trucks brings community to Tallahassee. This summer, a new dog park and coffee house concept called The Dog Haus is coming to South Tallahassee.

The Dog Haus brings a dog park, bar and coffee house to Tallahassee

4) Monday Forecast: We'll get into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front is coming through on Tuesday, bringing some extra showers. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Above Average Week Ahead

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