First To Know Weather - Another Above Average Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups this morning. This includes the elderly, young children, and those with respiratory issues. If you are in these groups, it would be best to limit outdoor activities, or wear a mask while outdoors for prolonged periods. Those not in sensitive groups should limit strenuous activities. Otherwise this morning is decent, with temperatures in the mid 50s to the low 60s.

By the afternoon the winds will shift from southwest to fully west. This will bring the problem spots to Wakulla county, instead of Leon county. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. With the low humidity, high temperatures, and extreme to exceptional drought, please be mindful of potential fire starters. Wildfires are quick to start, and can spread easily in these conditions.

A cold front coming through tomorrow, will bring some extra showers, but nothing substantial.

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