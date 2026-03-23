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Liberty county wildfire causing smoky skies in Tallahassee

Active wildfires Sunday
ABC 27
Active wildfires Sunday
Active wildfires Sunday
Air quality Sunday
What to Expect
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An active wildfire in Liberty county as well as other prescribed burns and wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality levels across the capital city Sunday night.

As Tallahassee is downwind of the fires, a majority of the smoke is moving right over the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the air quality levels will be at the poorest in the late night and early morning hours.

Come Monday morning, the smoke is expected to shift over Wakulla county.

Sensitive groups are encouraged to stay indoors and close all doors and windows.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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