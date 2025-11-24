Midday Update: Norvell to stay head coach at FSU, Trump rolls back on Brazil tariffs, and more

Monday, November 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Mike Norvell to remain Florida State head football coach with program changes. FSU President Dr. Richard McCullough said university leadership is in complete agreement that changes are needed for the program to improve. According to FSU's website, the team is 5-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play. They average 34.09 points per game. The AP reports the team has lost 13 of its last 16 Atlantic Coach Conference games, including at N.C. State on Friday that dropped Norvell's record to 7-17 since winning the ACC in 2023.

2) No. 8 Florida A&M wins back-to-back SWAC Volleyball titles. SWAC Tournament overview: No. 8 FAMU beat No. 1 Prairie View A&M in the quarter-finals, avenged regular-season losses by toppling No. 5 Alabama A&M in the semi-finals, and then defeated No. 7 Southern in the championship game.

3) Trump rolls back Brazil tariffs in effort to cut food prices. The Trump administration on Thursday reversed the 40% tariff imposed on Brazilian food and drink products. The executive order cites a call with Brazil's president and recommendations from U.S. officials as the reason for the reversal.

4) Monday Forecast: We're starting off our week getting into the low 80s, but a cold front is on the way right in time for Thanksgiving. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Big Changes Are Coming (11-24-2025)

