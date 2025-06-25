Midday Update: "NO WAR" protest, Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation dismantled, Alligator Alcatraz, & more

Wednesday, June 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "NO WAR": Tallahassee neighbors protest American military involvement in the Middle East. Dozens of Tallahassee neighbors protested American military involvement in the Middle East on Tuesday. It comes after days of uncertainty following American strikes on Iran and a broken ceasefire.

2) SCSO: Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation dismantled with over 2 million lethal doses seized. Suwannee County Sheriff's Office dismantled the operation after a year-long investigation. The drugs were part of a distribution network extending from Tempe, Arizona, to Jacksonville, Florida.

3) Florida takes control of area deemed 'Alligator Alcatraz' under emergency order. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has invoked emergency powers to seize a remote Miami-Dade airport, moving forward with plans to build a temporary immigration detention and deportation center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

4) Wednesday's Forecast: Temperatures will once again rise into the upper 90s, but things will soon cool off. Isolated storms could move through the afternoon hours. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

