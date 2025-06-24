SCSO: Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation dismantled with over 2 million lethal doses seized

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — Following a year-long investigation, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they have dismantled a major fentanyl trafficking operation with over 2 million lethal doses seized.

In a press release, they say the investigation began after following information given by local narcotics investigators. SCSO was awarded a Florida Department of Law Enforcement SAFE Grant, enabling a multi-agency effort to target and disrupt the flow of fentanyl throughout the county.

Following months of work, two primary suspects were identified and taken into custody.



30-year-old Ron Alexis Wilson, also known as "Rooster" was taken into custody in Tempe, Arizona.

41-year-old Johnon Christopher Hughes, also known as "Juice," was taken into in in Jacksonville, Florida.

SCSO says over 12,500 fentanyl pills and over six pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized. The release states authorities believe these narcotics were intended for widespread distribution throughout northern Florida.

Suwannee County Sheriff's Office

Hughes is being held on a $2 million bond, while Wilson is currently being held without bond.

NorthStar Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, FDLE, and the Department of Homeland Security were all a part of the operation.

